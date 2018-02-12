Armed woman, reportedly threatening suicide, is shot by police in Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach police shot a woman after she got out of her car carrying a handgun, authorities said.
Dispatchers received multiple calls around 2:40 p.m. reporting a woman making suicidal statements, Sgt. Jim Cota said. One reported that the woman was armed with a gun.
Two officers responded to the 100 block of St. Ann's Drive, a dead-end street that leads to a stairway to St. Ann's Beach, where they approached the woman sitting alone in her car.
Shortly after, the woman exited her car holding a gun, Cota said. One of the officers opened fire, striking her. Paramedics arrived and took her to a nearby trauma center for treatment.
Cota would not disclose the woman's name but said she is in her 30s.
It is not clear whether the woman pointed her weapon at officers before she was shot. Laguna Beach detectives, along with the Orange County district attorney's office, are investigating the incident.
