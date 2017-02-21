Off-duty LAPD officer opens fire during confrontation with teens in Anaheim; 2 arrested

An off-duty Los Angeles police officer fired his gun Tuesday during a confrontation with at least two teenagers in Anaheim, authorities said.

No one was struck, and two teens were later arrested, according to Anaheim Police Sgt. Daron Wyatt.

The Anaheim Police Department was called to Euclid Street and Palais Road about 2:40 p.m., where the off-duty officer was reported to be in a physical dispute with “several male juveniles,” Wyatt said.

During the dispute, the officer detained at least one of the juveniles, officials said.

Because the police officer used his gun, homicide detectives were assigned to the case and interviewed witnesses at the scene.

The names of the two teens arrested were not released because they are juveniles. One was booked on suspicion of battery and making criminal threats, and the other on suspicion of assault and battery.

It’s unclear what led to the dispute.

Wyatt said the off-duty officer is cooperating with the inquiry and has not been arrested. His name was not released.

The case was under investigation by Anaheim police, and the LAPD was conducting a separate internal inquiry, Wyatt said. The review will eventually be forwarded to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.

