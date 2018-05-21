Suspects in stolen car fire on police, authorities say; chase ends in Highland Park crash

Los Angeles police officers and two men in a stolen vehicle traded gunfire early Monday before a pursuit of the suspects that ended with the officers crashing into a parked vehicle in Highland Park, authorities said.

At around 12:10 a.m., two officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Community Police Station were driving a marked police car near North Figueroa and Echo streets when they came upon a white Honda Civic with two male occupants, LAPD Sgt. Barry Montgomery told reporters.

The officers determined that it was a stolen vehicle and began following it northbound on Figueroa, authorities said. When they approached Avenue 52, at least one man in the vehicle fired a weapon at the officers. At least one of the officers fired back, Montgomery said.

All the shots were car-to-car, he said.

The officers were following the Honda when the police car crashed into a parked vehicle on Avenue 50 near Aldama Street, Montgomery said. The crash was less than a mile from where the officers first spotted the car.

The two men continued driving along Avenue 50 before abandoning their vehicle, police said. Responding officers found them and took them into custody without incident, Montgomery said. One of the suspects was injured and was taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition early Monday, he said. It was unclear what kind of injury he sustained.

Neither of the officers was injured, and a weapon was recovered, Montgomery said.

The shooting remains under investigation, he said.

hailey.branson@latimes.com

Twitter: @haileybranson