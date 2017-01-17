LAPD officer assigned to FBI-led task force shoots slaying suspect in Anaheim, authorities say

A Los Angeles police officer assigned to an FBI-led fugitive task force shot a 24-year-old slaying suspect in Anaheim on Tuesday morning as the team was searching for him, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. after some type of confrontation between members of the task force and the suspect, said Anaheim police Sgt. Darren Wyatt.

Laura Eimiller, a spokeswoman for the FBI, said the task force was executing a warrant at a plant nursery at the time.

The wounded suspect, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital in critical condition, Wyatt said. He was “awake and breathing” at the time, Wyatt added.

The multiagency task force was looking for a man wanted in Las Vegas in connection with an August 2016 slaying there, Wyatt said.

Eimiller said the LAPD was sending investigators to the scene, as is routine when Los Angeles police officers fire their guns on duty.

