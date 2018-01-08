Watch the LAPD videos of a controversial police shooting on skid row that have been kept secret for years

The controversial police shooting of Charly “Africa” Keunang on skid row was watched by millions around the world when a bystander posted video.

But for almost three years, the Los Angeles Police Department has kept crucial recordings captured by the officers under wraps.

Those body camera videos, obtained by The Times, offer a unique look at the dramatic moments leading up to the March 2015 killing, including how police officers treated Keunang and the violent struggle with him before shots were fired.

Keunang’s family has cited the footage in court documents as proof that police were too aggressive and provoked the shooting. The LAPD, prosecutors and the city’s Police Commission have said the recordings and other evidence show the officers were justified in shooting Keunang after he grabbed an officer’s gun.

The graphic body camera recordings show how quickly the encounter escalated. An officer can be heard shouting “he has my gun!,” but it is difficult to see whether Keunang grabs the holstered weapon.

The contents of the videos have previously been described only in news reports and public documents. The Times obtained the videos from federal court, where they were recently filed as part of a wrongful-death lawsuit brought by Keunang’s family against the city.

Samuel Walker, a retired criminal justice professor and nationally recognized expert on policing, said the footage raised questions about the officers’ handling of the encounter well before the shots were fired. He pointed to the officers’ tone — “yelling, barking” — and said police initially threatened Keunang with a Taser when he didn’t pose an immediate threat.

“What is the urgency?” he asked. “There are ways of resolving these situations more peacefully.”

Peter Bibring, a senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, agreed. The recordings, he said, provided valuable context to the deadly encounter that until now, the public had only read about.

“There’s nothing on this tape that justifies keeping it secret from the public,” he said. “The public has a right to know what happens when a police officer, who’s paid with public money, kills somebody. It’s absurd that it took this long.”

Since officers began using body cameras in recent years, the LAPD has never publicly released videos captured by the devices. The Police Commission, the five-person panel that oversees the department, is drafting new rules that could bring more transparency.

Matt Johnson, the commission’s vice president, said he expected a draft of that policy would be released by the end of the month.

“It is my view that the department should release video footage within its control as a matter of course as transparency and accountability are important components to building the public’s trust,” he said.

Keunang’s death helped renew long-standing complaints from skid row residents and advocates who say police use heavy-handed tactics against a population plagued by mental illness and drug use.

The officers approached Keunang after responding to a report of an attempted robbery on South San Pedro Street. When the officers arrived, police have said, they were told that Keunang had also threatened the caller with a baseball bat.

The body camera videos — one captured by Officer Francisco Martinez, the other by Sgt. Chand Syed — begin at different points of the encounter. At one point, Martinez can be heard questioning Keunang while they stand outside his tent.

“Do you understand me?” Keunang asks Martinez.

“Yeah, I understand you, sir,” the officer replies. “We’re gonna do things my way.”

“Listen, listen,” Keunang says.

“No, no,” Martinez says. “It doesn’t work like that.”

Martinez asks another officer for a Taser, and warns Keunang he will be Tased. Syed tells Keunang the Taser will hurt if he doesn’t comply, and asks him to relax.

“Let me express myself,” Keunang says.

Martinez repeatedly orders Keunang to stand against a nearby wall and warns him about the Taser. Instead, Keunang ducks back inside his tent.

“Leave me alone!” he shouts.

As Martinez orders Keunang outside and again warns he will be Tased, Syed and another officer pull the tent open.

“You’ve gotta step outside, man. We’ve gotta figure out what’s going on,” Syed says. “Come on, brother. Just relax.”

Keunang stands up, and Martinez appears to fire the Taser. Keunang then spins his arms wildly as he circles toward police.

“Get down on the ground!” one officer shouts. “Get his ass,” another says.

The officers take Keunang to the ground, and a struggle occurs.

“Stop resisting!” one officer shouts. One officer presses a Taser against Keunang’s leg.

Seconds later, a rookie officer begins shouting: “He’s got my gun! He has my gun!”

The first gunshot can then be heard, following by a scream from Keunang. Syed draws his gun and fires. Martinez also shot at Keunang, as did a third officer, Daniel Torres.

Steve Soboroff, president of the Police Commission, cautioned that the body camera footage was only one piece of evidence the panel reviewed as it weighed the officers’ actions. That review, he stressed, was thorough — and neutral.

”Some people will look at it and they will see exactly what they want to see: that it was one person’s fault,” he said of the footage. “And other people will look at it and see exactly what they want to see: that it was the other person’s fault.”

“We do neither. We’re in the middle,” he said. “And in this case, we had a lot more information than that video.”

