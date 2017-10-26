LAPD union joins national push for ban on gun accessories, better community relations

The Los Angeles Police Protective League has thrown its support behind a national effort to ban certain gun accessories and encourage police and professional sports teams to work together to improve encounters between officers and residents.

The union that represents thousands of rank-and-file LAPD officers has joined several other big-city police unions and the San Francisco 49ers in the effort, which will formally be unveiled at a news conference Thursday morning.

The organizations have pledged to work with lawmakers to ban armor-piercing ammunition, gun silencers and “bump stocks” — devices that landed on the national radar after a gunman used them in the Las Vegas massacre this month.

They have also promised to advocate for expanded mental health services and work with teams, businesses and other groups to put together public service announcements centered on how to improve police-community relationships.

“The goal is really participating in some proactive engagement versus symbolic gestures that would really move us toward a more understanding America and a safer America,” said Robert Harris, one of the Police Protective League’s directors.

The effort touches on two already-divisive topics that have drawn renewed focus in recent months: guns and policing.

The Oct. 1 shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas that left dozens dead and hundreds injured again thrust the issue of gun control into the national spotlight. Many called for limits on bump stocks — which allow semiautomatic weapons to fire as though fully automatic — though several bills introduced in Congress have since stalled.

“As law enforcement officers, as police unions, we are unwavering in our support of the 2nd Amendment,” Harris said. “But when it comes to accessories such as bump stocks, we think it is very reasonable to want to support legislation that would ban an accessory that would turn a semiautomatic rifle into a functioning fully automatic rifle.”

Those modified weapons, he added, can cause “devastating damage” to the public and police.

Recent protests by professional athletes kneeling during the national anthem have once again put national attention on deadly police shootings of civilians, particularly African Americans. Colin Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the 49ers, started the demonstration, which has stirred often-heated conversations in living rooms and sports bars across the country.

“The conversation devolved into something very unproductive,” Harris said.

The hope, he added, is that by putting together public service announcements, police unions and pro teams will be able to reach a larger audience, share different perspectives and encourage a respectful dialog.

That’s the overall goal, he added: Creating a constructive dialogue that will result in more safety for the public and police.

“I really believe this is a common-sense approach,” he said.

CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 1 of the World Series with a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Congress approved $36.5 billion in disaster relief. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. L.A. school board member Ref Rodriguez had plead not guilty to charges of campaign money laundering. Credits: Gary Coronado, KTLA, Al Seib CAPTION The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. The Astros came back against the Dodgers to tie the World Series at a game apiece. What did Harvey Weinstein’s company know about his alleged history of mistreating women? Rock ‘n’ roll hero Fats Domino died Tuesday at 89. The Interior Department will continue to work with California on its $17-billion water project. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. CAPTION The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather