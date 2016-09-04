Portion of LAX evacuated after traffic stop outside terminal

Passengers were temporarily evacuated Sunday from a terminal at Los Angeles International Airport after an arrest inadvertently led to a security breach, authorities said.

The incident began about 9 a.m. when Los Angeles Airport Police pulled over a driver in a stolen vehicle outside Terminal 3 at the airport’s lower level, said Officer Rob Pedregon. During the arrest, police instructed nearby passengers on the sidewalk to move inside, he said.

Fearful for their safety, some passengers moved deeper into the building, past the Transportation Security Administration screening area without the proper screening, Pedregon said.

That caused a security breach. Police responded by evacuating all passengers from the gates, restaurants and corridors inside Terminal 3, sending them back to the ticketing area, Pedregon said.

Airport police with bomb-sniffing dogs inspected the terminal, and once the area was cleared, allowed passengers to return and be rescreened, he said.

“There’s probably going to be some delays, but right now it’s just too early to tell” how widespread they will be, Pedregon said.

LAX said in a tweet that the situation was now "all clear' and that were was no danger to the public.

Some passengers sent messages and videos out on social media saying their terminal was being evacuated.

The incident occurred a week after false reports of an active shooter at LAX triggered a panic, with passengers stampeding from terminals and, in some cases onto the tarmac.

The reports of gunfire in Terminals 6, 7 and 8 prompted airport police to shut down the central terminal area to incoming traffic.

As a further precaution, flight operations were temporarily stopped on the airport’s two southern runways.

An investigation, which included review of closed-circuit television footage, revealed no shots were fired, according to LAX.

