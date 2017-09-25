Los Angeles Fire Department captain killed wife in Long Beach murder-suicide, coroner finds

A Los Angeles firefighter shot and killed his wife before taking his own life in Long Beach early Saturday morning, coroner’s officials ruled on Monday.

Wayne Havron, 53, of Long Beach was identified Monday as the gunman in a murder-suicide in the 7100 block of Island Village Drive, according to Ed Winter, deputy chief of investigations for the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

Long Beach police were responding to a domestic violence incident on Island Village Drive around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when they found a husband and wife with gunshot wounds inside a home, according to a statement issued by the city’s Police Department.

The male was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was taken to an area hospital where she died a short time later, police said.

Investigators are treating the shootings as a murder-suicide and recovered a weapon at the scene, according to the statement.

Havron’s cause of death was ruled to be suicide, Winter said. His wife, whose identity was not released, was killed in a homicide, according to Winter.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that one of its officers was involved in a “a tragic incident” in Long Beach on Saturday morning while off-duty, but declined to identify Havron or offer any information about them.

“We are cooperating with law enforcement during their investigation, and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family of the victims,” the Fire Department said in a statement.

Havron was a fire captain who was with the LAFD for more than 20 years, according to public records.

