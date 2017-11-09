Suspect attacks officer, steals cop's gun during wild Long Beach pursuit

A car theft suspect attacked a Long Beach police officer, stole the officer’s gun and carjacked another vehicle before leading officers on a wild pursuit Wednesday night, authorities said.
A Long Beach police officer detained the suspect, identified only as a 27-year-old city resident, after responding to a call about a suspicious person near 10th Street and Stanley Avenue about 10 p.m., according to Nancy Pratt, a city police spokeswoman.
The officer detained the suspect and began investigating a possible vehicle theft, Pratt said. But the suspect, who was not handcuffed or restrained, attacked the officer and stole the duty firearm, according to Pratt.
The suspect fled on foot and carjacked a vehicle a few blocks away, sparking a police pursuit, Pratt said.
The chase came to an end at Martin Luther King Boulevard and 7th Street a short time later, and the suspect “barricaded himself in the vehicle,” according to Pratt.
SWAT officers responded to the scene. Pratt said a K-9 unit was deployed, and officers shot at the man with rubber baton rounds and their service weapons. The suspect was only struck by the rubber projectiles, Pratt said.
Pratt could not immediately comment on what the suspect did at the end of the pursuit to prompt the shooting.
The suspect was hospitalized with what Pratt described as minor injuries. The officer was taken to a hospital, treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, Pratt said.
