Police investigate reported shooting at senior living center in Long Beach

Police were investigating a reported shooting at a senior living center in Long Beach, officials said early Monday.
Firefighters rushed to Covenant Manor after a report of a fire alarm but by the time they arrived the situation had transitioned into a shooting incident, said Long Beach Fire Department spokesman Jake Heflin. Two firefighters were injured, he said.
It was not immediately clear if anyone had been taken into custody. Roads surrounding the building at 4th Street and Atlantic Avenue were closed.
6 a.m.: This article was updated with confirmation that two firefighters were injured.
This article was originally published at 5:50 a.m.