Lynwood mayor pro tem steps away from duties amid workplace sexual harassment probe

Lynwood Mayor Pro Tem Edwin Hernandez has agreed to relinquish his position as the city investigates allegations of sexual harassment made against him by a female city employee, officials said.
The city issued a statement Saturday, saying the allegations under review are "serious and troubling" and that it follows a zero tolerance policy against those who are the focus of claims or complaints of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment or intimidating conduct.
"The City Council has directed that a full and complete investigation be conducted by an independent third party to delve into the allegations presented," the statement said.
The L.A. Weekly first reported on Tuesday that a Lynwood employee had filed a complaint against Hernandez, alleging that he made unwanted sexual advances toward her.
His actions "intimidated and publicly mortified her," the woman's attorney, Lisa Bloom, wrote in a letter to the city, according to the magazine article. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, also feared for her job.
The letter, obtained by the L.A. Weekly, noted some examples of Hernandez's alleged behavior, including one instance in which he sent the employee a text, commenting, "You look so good in that blue shirt. Hmmm." In another instance, he allegedly asked the woman to step out of her office and said, "I want to kiss your pink lips."
Hernandez, who has served on the council since 2013, has not commented on the allegations.
Although Hernandez will remain on the council, the city said in its statement that he has agreed to relinquish his position as mayor pro tem. He will also be removed from all committees or outside agency assignments and will not interact with any city employees or officials pending the outcome of the investigation.
In addition, Hernandez will not attend any city events or visit City Hall during this period and only participate in City Council meetings by telephonic conference call.