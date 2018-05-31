D.A. investigators serve search warrants at home and business of Malibu mayor pro tem

Investigators with the Los Angeles County district attorney's office Thursday morning served search warrants at the home and business of Malibu Mayor Pro Tem Jefferson Wagner, according to authorities.
Greg Risling, a spokesperson for the district attorney, said the search warrants were issued for three locations; two in the city of Malibu and one outside the city.
“Our office declines further comment because of the ongoing investigation,” he said.
According to City News Service, investigators arrived at Wagner’s home in the 26900 block of Old Chimney Drive to serve a warrant.
At least six officers were seen searching the home on a mountainside above Escondido Canyon, according to CNS. Video uploaded on Twitter showed officers standing outside the official’s home.
Investigators were also serving search warrants at Wagner’s business at Zuma Jay’s Surf Shop in Malibu, CNS reported. Details of the investigation are not known.
Malibu Councilwoman Laura Rosenthal said she had heard about the search warrants but did not know what triggered the investigation.
“I’m shocked over it,” she said.
Assistant City Manager Lisa Soghor said no search warrants were served at City Hall.
“I have no idea what the search warrants are about but none of it involves the city of Malibu,” she said.
Wagner, who is serving his second term on the Malibu City Council, could not immediately be reached for comment.
An author and former stuntman, Wagner was elected to the City Council in April 2008, and served through April 2012. He was elected for a second term in November.
The search warrants were originally reported by KBUU Radio.