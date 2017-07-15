Maryam Mirzakhani, the only woman to win math's Fields Medal, dies at 40 after battle with breast cancer

Maryam Mirzakhani, a Stanford University professor who is the only woman to have won the Fields Medal in mathematics, has died. She was 40.

Stanford said Mirzakhani died Saturday. She had breast cancer. The school didn't indicate where she died.

Mirzakhani was born in Iran and joined Stanford as a mathematics professor in 2008.

Stanford said her work involved the geometric and dynamic complexities of curved surfaces such as spheres and doughnut shapes.

She received the Fields Medal in 2014. The award is considered the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize.

Stanford President Marc Tessier-Lavigne called Mirzakhani a brilliant theorist who made enduring contributions and inspired thousands of women to pursue math and science.

“Maryam is gone far too soon, but her impact will live on for the thousands of women she inspired to pursue math and science,” he said in a statement to Stanford News. She was “a humble person who accepted honors only with the hope that it might encourage others to follow her path. Her contributions as both a scholar and a role model are significant and enduring, and she will be dearly missed here at Stanford and around the world.”

Mirzakhani is survived by her husband and a daughter.

