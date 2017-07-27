Small fire interrupts Blue and Expo service in downtown L.A. for Metro commuters

A signal box fire at the 7th/Metro Center station in downtown Los Angeles triggered a shutdown of subway service early Thursday morning along the Blue and Expo lines, according to officials.

The blaze erupted in a signal box after 7 p.m. Wednesday, in an area where out-of-service Blue and Expo line trains turn around, according to Metro. The fire was quickly extinguished, but two Metro employees suffered from smoke inhalation.

Service for the two lines was shut down between the 7th/Metro Center and Pico stations as crews conducted emergency repair work.

Metro advised riders to board bus shuttles at Pico/Flower, 7th/Flower or the Silver line. Metro suggested taking the Green line to the Silver line, as an alternate to the Blue line.

The Blue and Expo trains were arriving every 10 to 12 minutes, instead of every six minutes, Metro said.

“All riders are advised to allow extra time for their commute and trains may be crowded,” Metro said. “All trains will be three-car trains.”

