Body of missing teen found near Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park

The body of a teenager who went missing last week in Yosemite National Park has been found, officials said Wednesday.

Gerardo Cruz Hernandez, 18, was last seen the morning of Nov. 22 in Santa Barbara, park officials said. His vehicle was found that evening in Glacier Point in the national park.

After an extensive search using dogs, park rangers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter, Hernandez’s body was found Tuesday night in the Glacier Point area, said park spokesman Scott Gediman.

Hernandez’s family was notified and his body was recovered Wednesday afternoon, Gediman said.

An investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” Matt Lauer was fired from his post at NBC’s “Today” on Wednesday after the company said it received a complaint about the co-anchor concerning “inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace.” CAPTION Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. Nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards were announced Tuesday. A federal judge sided with President Trump in a dispute over the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The accused mastermind of the 2012 Benghazi attacks was convicted of terrorism-related charges. North Korea test-launched a ballistic missile for the first time since September. CAPTION Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. Meghan Markle has been an actress, a blogger and a humanitarian, and now is engaged to Prince Harry. Mick Mulvaney moved swiftly to take control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Sexual harassment allegations continue to roil the California political landscape. This is where the Grammys are born. CAPTION The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) The largest residential building boom in Latin American history has become a social and financial catastrophe for millions of Mexicans who bought homes in troubled developments, while some investors and construction executives reaped enormous profits. (Video by Jessica Q. Chen / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday. Senate Republicans want to use the tax bill to repeal the mandate that Americans have health coverage. Rep. John Conyers stepped down Sunday as ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee. Mexico launched a massive residential building boom in 2001. One of the nation's most liberal federal appeals court judges died Saturday.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.