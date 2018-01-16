Mondrian shooter was angry WeHo hotel made him get rid of his marijuana, authorities say

A gunman fired several rounds outside the upscale Mondrian hotel in West Hollywood on Tuesday evening in a fit of rage after the hotel staff made him get rid of his marijuana, authorities said.

The man was told to leave the hotel after the dispute. As he was leaving, he shot four or five rounds into the air, said Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Sgt. Charles Duncan. No one was hit.

The man, in his 30s, then got into a silver hatchback waiting at the curb, with a woman behind the wheel. The car was last seen heading east on Fountain Avenue.

A front desk receptionist who answered the phone at the hotel declined to comment.

It’s unclear if the gunman was staying at the hotel or visiting its restaurant or bars. Duncan did not know whether investigators had identified him.

Authorities were canvassing the scene.

CAPTION The divisive issue has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. The divisive issue has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. CAPTION The divisive issue has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. The divisive issue has been at the center of talks between Democrats and Republicans to avert a government shutdown this Friday. CAPTION Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy has been charged with operating a large-scale drug trafficking operation. CAPTION Perris residents were shocked to learn of allegations against David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin, who were arrested on suspicion of torture and child endangerment after authorities said their 13 children had been chained and malnourished inside their home. Perris residents were shocked to learn of allegations against David Allen Turpin and Louise Anna Turpin, who were arrested on suspicion of torture and child endangerment after authorities said their 13 children had been chained and malnourished inside their home. CAPTION Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. Here are seven of the week's biggest stories. CAPTION Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. Debris and mud clogged the road between Santa Barbara and Carpinteria.

alene.tchekmedyian@latimes.com

Twitter: @AleneTchek

UPDATES:

10:35 p.m.: This article was updated to reflect that authorities said the gunman was upset over his marijuana.

This article was originally published at 9:20 p.m.