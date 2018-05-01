Man driving RV with children on board leads police in pursuit across Los Angeles

A man driving a motor home with two children on board is leading police on a car chase across Los Angeles-area freeways Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The suspect, who was not identified, was involved in a dispute with his wife earlier Tuesday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Tao, a public information officer for the agency's Southern Division.
A vehicle fitting the description of the motor home was involved in a chase with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on Tuesday, and Los Angeles police officers ordered the driver to pull over near Hollywood Boulevard shortly before 3 p.m. according to an LAPD spokesman.
The CHP took over the pursuit as the suspect took to the 170 and 5 freeways, and was heading northbound on the 5 about 3:30 p.m., according to Tao.
The mother of the children has been in contact with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and has also been on the phone with the suspect as he is driving, Tao said.
It was unclear whether the man was armed.
This is a breaking news story and updates will follow.
