Motorcyclist killed in crash on southbound 405 near Century; all lanes closed

A motorcyclist was killed early Friday in a collision on the southbound 405 Freeway in west Los Angeles, the CHP said.

The accident, which was reported at 1:46 a.m. just north of Century Boulevard, forced the closure of all southbound lanes at 1:58 a.m., said California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig. The closure was expected to last three hours.

Freeway traffic was being diverted off at Florence Avenue, Kravig said.

There was no information on the biker's identity, and it was unclear how many other vehicles were involved. The CHP accident log said multiple vehicles ran over the biker and that there was debris in all lanes.

