Body found in Mt. Wilson burn area was that of missing 18-year-old, authorities say

A burned body found near Mt. Wilson last week as firefighters battled a brush fire belonged to an 18-year-old who was reported missing earlier that day, authorities said Wednesday.

Police and coroner’s officials identified the man as Matthew Huerta, who was last seen in Sylmar the morning of Oct. 18.

The Los Angeles Police Department released a photo and description of Huerta after he went missing and asked for help finding him.

“Matthew’s family is concerned for his safety because he is suicidal,” the police statement said.

Huerta’s body was found later that day in a burned area south of a parking lot at the Mt. Wilson Observatory.

Coroner’s officials said they had scheduled an autopsy for Wednesday to determine how he died. At the time his body was found, officials said it was not clear whether the 50-acre fire burning nearby had caused his death.

CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers winning Game 1 of the World Series over the Houston Astros, 3-1. CAPTION The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben The Dodgers take on the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series tonight. Jonathan Gold's 101 Best Restaurants list is here. Santa Rosa lost 5% of its housing stock to the deadly wildfire. New heat records were set yesterday across Southern California. Credits: Getty, Patrick T. Fallon, KTLA, Allen J. Schaben CAPTION Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talks about getting the team ready to play the Houston Astros in the World Series. CAPTION Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series. Los Angeles Times sportswriters Andy McCullough and Dylan Hernandez discuss the Dodgers' advantages and disadvantages against the Houston Astros heading into the 2017 World Series. CAPTION Southern California is bracing for hot weather and extreme fire danger. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. 38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment. Southern California is bracing for hot weather and extreme fire danger. President Trump has raised expectations about the GOP's timetable for tax reform. The Northern California wildfires will likely leave scars in the minds of survivors. 38 women have come forward to accuse director James Toback of sexual harassment.

Times staff writer Sonali Kohli contributed to this report.

kate.mather@latimes.com

@katemather