Newport Beach police fatally shoot domestic violence suspect armed with a knife

Police fatally shot a man armed with a knife during a domestic violence incident Saturday night in Newport Beach, officials said.

According to a statement released by Newport Beach police early Sunday, officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident shortly after 9 p.m. on the 200 block of 61st Street.

An officer arrived on the scene and confronted the suspect outside on the sidewalk. The statement said the officer ordered the man to drop his knife, and the man did so, but picked it up "seconds later" and "exhibited threatening actions toward the officer."

The officer then shot him.

The man was treated on the scene by Newport Beach Fire Department personnel, then taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he died later Saturday.

His name is being withheld pending identification by the Orange County coroner.

The woman involved in the domestic violence was treated by firefighters at the scene, then taken to a hospital, the statement said. Her name and the nature of her injuries were not disclosed.

No officers were injured.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Detective Rick Henry at (949) 644-3797 or Sergeant Ryan Peters at (949)-644-3764.

The Orange County district attorney's office will investigate the shooting.

