Two arrested and six police cars vandalized with slashed tires, smashed windows in Nickerson Gardens clash

Two men were arrested and several police cars were vandalized during a clash that began Wednesday night between police and community members at Nickerson Gardens housing project in Watts, authorities said.

Police arrested Stanley Walton on suspicion of carrying a gun as an ex-convict, and Zach Randolf on suspicion of possession of marijuana for sale, said Los Angeles Police Officer Liliana Preciado, a department spokeswoman.

Five police vehicles and one sheriff’s vehicle were vandalized with smashed windows and slashed tires, Preciado said. No officers were injured. Police also recovered two guns, impounded two vehicles and impounded narcotics, she said.

A gang unit was in the area — near 112th Street and Zamora Avenue — around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday when they observed a large crowd that was drinking, smoking marijuana, playing loud music and blocking the road, Preciado said.

Los Angeles Times (Los Angeles Times)

Officers chased the group and detained two men. As they were detaining the men, the crowd grew, becoming agitated and surrounding the officers, Preciado said.

Police units and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded and formed skirmish lines to disperse the crowd, she said. Police left the location around 1 a.m.

“There were no incidents as the skirmish lines were ongoing,” Preciado said.

Reach Sonali Kohli at Sonali.Kohli@latimes.com or on Twitter @Sonali_Kohli.