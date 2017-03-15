Explosion injures two in suspected marijuana grow house in North Hollywood

Two people were injured Wednesday morning in an explosion inside a suspected marijuana grow house in North Hollywood, Los Angeles fire officials said.

The blast was reported about 8:45 a.m. in the 6700 block of North Simpson Avenue, where it “severely” damaged the back of the home and affected two others nearby, said LAFD spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

One person was critically burned and a second suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Stewart said.

There was no active fire when crews arrived, Stewart said. Authorities were expected to check the integrity of the building after clearing the site. Los Angeles police were on the scene as well Wednesday morning.

joseph.serna@latimes.com

For breaking California news, follow @JosephSerna on Twitter.