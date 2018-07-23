Police search for suspect in fatal stabbing of woman at Oakland BART station

Police in the Bay Area are searching for a 27-year-old man who they say brutally stabbed two sisters at an Oakland train station Sunday night, leaving one of them dead.
John Lee Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her 26-year-old sister in the neck and body around 9:30 p.m. at the MacArthur Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Oakland, according to BART police.
Wilson died of her injuries at the scene, while her older sister remains in stable condition, officials said.
News of the killing stoked public concern that a hate crime had been committed. Cowell is white and Wilson is black.
Police had no information about a motive in the attack, according to Alica Trost, a spokeswoman for BART. Investigators have not ruled out the possibility that the attack was a hate crime, she said.
Cowell was described as a transient with a criminal history, though police have searched for him at addresses in Contra Costa and Alameda counties. Trost could not immediately elaborate on his criminal history.
Police said Cowell and the victims both boarded the train at the Concord station, according to a statement released by BART. He did not interact with either woman until the attack took place at the MacArthur station, Trost said.
Surveillance footage captured Cowell changing his clothes after the attack, Trost said. Investigators said Cowell stands 5-foot-8 and weighs 190 pounds. He has short, dark hair and has a beard, police said.