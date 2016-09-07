Oakland police to fire 4 officers, discipline others, in sexual misconduct scandal, attorney says

The Oakland Police Department is expected to announce the firing of four officers and disciplinary actions against several others in connection with the sexual misconduct scandal that rocked the agency earlier this year, according to an attorney involved in the case.

John Burris, the civil rights lawyer who negotiated the settlement that placed the department under federal oversight in 2003 and is briefed on department matters as a result, said the firings will be announced Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff is set to hold a press conference at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall.

The officers were charged internally with lying to department officials and conduct unbecoming of an officer, among other things, Burris said.

“It looks to me like there’s been a wide-ranging investigation, the kind that I was hopeful for,” he said. “It’s the first step, a major step, to restoring the department.”

The sexual misconduct scandal gained national media attention in June, when the woman at the center of the allegations claimed to have slept with more than a dozen Oakland police officers. Some of the sexual interactions happened when she was underage, she said, and the woman also claimed she had sex with some officers in exchange for information about planned prostitution raids.

The scandal soon widened, and members of four other East Bay law enforcement agencies were also accused of either having sex with the woman or engaging in other inappropriate conduct with her. Two Oakland police officers resigned as a result of the scandal, and three others were placed on administrative leave, city officials said at the time.

Criminal charges have not been filed in connection with the case.

The controversy also led to the ouster of Oakland Police Chief Sean Whent, who had been credited with helping the city make gains against a years-long surge in violent crime and guiding the department towards what many thought would be the end of federal oversight.

Oakland’s police department was placed under a federal consent decree in 2003 in order to settle a lawsuit that involved allegations of rampant abuse and biased enforcement by city officers.

Whent’s departure kick-started a wild week in Oakland politics that saw two acting chiefs appointed, and then dismissed, in the span of nine days. Ultimately, Schaff decided to place the department under the authority of civilian City Administrator Sabrina Landreth.

The carousel of leadership gained so much attention that it became fodder for comedian Larry Wimore, who openly mocked the city on an episode of “The Nightly Show” earlier this year.

