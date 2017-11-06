Orange County deputies seize weapons from man they say threatened a 'killing spree'

Authorities said they seized nine firearms from a man who had threatened to go on a “killing spree” in a YouTube video after an argument with an instructor at an Orange County college.

David Kenneth Smith, 40, of Los Angeles was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of criminal threats, according to a news release issued Monday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Smith, a former student of Soka University in Aliso Viejo, became embroiled in an online argument with an instructor last week, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

During the increasingly heated email exchange, Smith sent the instructor “a link to a YouTube video that showed him sitting with a semiautomatic pistol on his chest talking about the university,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Orange County Sheriff's Department David Kenneth Smith, 40, of Los Angeles David Kenneth Smith, 40, of Los Angeles (Orange County Sheriff's Department)

In other videos posted to YouTube in recent days, Smith talked about wanting to go on a “killing spree,” according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff’s investigators recovered nine loaded weapons from Smith’s home when they took him into custody, according to the news release.

“Investigators believed the suspect’s threats were credible and an attack possible,” the statement read.

Smith, who is being held on $1-million bail, is due to appear in court on Monday, authorities said. He was apparently angered by a punishment he received at the university for marijuana use in 2008, according to the statement.

