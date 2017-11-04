1 dead, several injured in shooting on party bus in Santa Monica; multiple gunmen sought

A shooting on a party bus on Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue early Saturday left one person dead and three others injured, and authorities are still searching for multiple gunmen.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired about 1 a.m. on Ocean Avenue at Colorado Boulevard, near the Santa Monica Pier, police said. One gunshot victim was found at the scene.

The driver of the party bus drove the vehicle to the police station with three other gunshot victims on board, according to a police statement.

One person was treated at the scene and three people others transported to a local hospital for treatment, police said. One unidentified female victim died from her injuries.

Two victims remain in the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The incident began when several occupants of a party bus parked on Ocean Avenue exited the bus and got into an altercation with another group from another bus parked nearby, police said. A short time later, several armed suspects fired multiple times into one of the buses and fled the scene on foot.

Police said they are still searching for two or three male suspects involved in the shooting.

Witnesses said on social media they were stunned by the violence in a popular Southern California tourist spot overlooking the ocean. Some said they thought it was fireworks until they saw people lying on the ground.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating witnesses or anyone in the area at the time of this incident. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Detective Leone (310) 458-8949; Detective Cooper (310) 458-8478; or the Santa Monica Police Department at (310) 458-8495.

