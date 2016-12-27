Poodle owner accused of slitting pit bull's throat after dog fight

A Riverside man accused of slitting the throat of a pit bull that attacked his poodle has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty. Both animals died.

The incident occurred in the 4900 block of Hollyhock Lane on the morning of Dec. 24. Witnesses told officials that a pit bull named Devo used its jaws to grab the poodle, Spunky, by its neck.

At about 9:45 a.m., Devo’s owner encountered the poodle’s owner, along with two neighbors, trying to extract the smaller animal from the pit bull’s jaws. They eventually succeeded, but the poodle died soon after.

The poodle’s owner then dragged or carried the pit bull away and stabbed the animal, apparently slashing his throat. The dog ran back to his home and collapsed. The pit bull owner tried to rush his dog to a veterinary hospital for treatment, but the animal died en route.

Riverside police arrested the poodle's owner, Rudy Jesus Barajas, 30, on suspicion of felony animal cruelty. Barajas posted $10,000 bail and was released Christmas Day.

“We fully understand how upset someone can get when another person’s pet attacks their dog,” Riverside County Animal Services Director Robert Miller said in a release. “But no one has the right to take matters into their own hands, as what is being alleged in this particular incident. We intend to support Riverside Police to the fullest extent in this matter.”

Miller said the episode illustrates the importance of keeping animals properly secured.

“Dog owners, especially owners of dogs who may have more assertive tendencies, need to do everything they can to keep their pet inside their own property’s boundaries,” Miller said. “Tragic incidents, such as this one, can be better prevented when people have strong fences or tall walls or secure gates.”

Pit bulls have a strong predator instinct and can attack smaller dogs, even if the pit bulls are gentle to children and family members within their own homes, said John Welsh, the agency’s senior public information specialist.

“They’re going to go after smaller dogs," Welsh told The Times. “That’s what they do. It doesn’t necessarily make the dog a horrible dog. It may make you a horrible owner if the dog gets loose.”

“Both owners have had their dogs off leash in the past, and that’s always a recipe for disaster,” Welsh added.

The pit bull’s owner never received a citation, but animal control officers did respond in September and April to reports that two pit bulls under the control of her boyfriend were roaming the street. The reports do not indicate if Devo was one of these dogs, Welsh said.

Barajas, the owner of Spunky, a 10-month-old poodle mix, told officials that his dog was in its own yard when Devo, a 2-year-old, black and white pit bull, attacked.

Raul Romero, the stepfather of Barajas, told an investigator that the pit bull finally released the poodle when his stepson grabbed the dog by the neck. But then the pit bull tried to bite his stepson. Barajas took the dog by the neck and dragged it inside his home, according to notes compiled by animal control officer Max Morales.

Barajas’ mother, Sandra Romero, defended her son.

“He’s not a violent person,” Sandra Romero told the Press-Enterprise in defense of her son. “He was only defending himself because the dog was trying to attack him or bite him.”

California law allows a property owner to protect himself, his property and his pets from an animal, with lethal force if necessary. But the willful, unnecessary killing of another person’s animal can result in prosecutions. The pit bull will have a necropsy to determine formally the exact cause of death.

Had Barajas not taken justice into his own hands after freeing his pet, animal control would have impounded the pit bull pending further investigation, Welsh said. The animal could have been destroyed if deemed dangerous, and, at the very least, it would have been on a short leash, both literally and figuratively.

The pit bull owner also faces potential citations that could run several hundred dollars. Civil lawsuits are also a potential outcome of serious altercations between animals, Welsh said.

Although incarceration is unusual, animal cruelty convictions do sometimes result in prison sentences.

Earlier this month, a judge sentenced a Riverside County man to five years in state prison for fatally beating a 3-year-old terrier mix with a shovel and then dumping the dog over a fence. The suspect had a prior record, which contributed to the length of the sentence, according to the animal control department.

