Antiabortion activists face 15 felony charges over undercover videos that targeted Planned Parenthood

Two antiabortion activists whose controversial undercover videos accused Planned Parenthood doctors of selling fetal tissue were charged Tuesday with more than a dozen felonies by California prosecutors.

State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra’s office filed 15 felony counts against David Daleiden and his alleged co-conspirator, Sandra Merritt, accusing the pair of filming 14 people without consent at meetings with women’s healthcare providers and others in Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Franciso and El Dorado.

Prosecutors contend Daleiden and Merritt used fake identities and a fabricated medical research company, BioMax Procurement Services, to secure the meetings with healthcare providers, according to court papers filed in San Francisco Superior Court.

Prosecutors also contend they made secret recordings of attendees and speakers at the National Abortion Federation’s 2014 conference in San Francisco.

Many of the videos were edited and published on the website for the Center for Medical Progress, the Irvine-based group founded by the duo.

The videos sparked outrage among abortion foes after Daleiden claimed the videos showed the sale of tissue from aborted fetuses. The videos resulted in a "flood of hate speech, threats and violence" to abortion providers, said Vicki Saporta of the National Abortion Federation.

Daleiden and Merritt were charged with 14 felony counts of making recordings without consent and one felony count of conspiracy.

ALSO: Innocent man freed after spending 20 years behind bars for attempted murder in a Compton shooting »

FILE - In this Feb. Pat Sullivan / AP Sandra Merritt leaves a Houston court last year. Sandra Merritt leaves a Houston court last year. (Pat Sullivan / AP)

After charges were announced Tuesday, Daleiden published a statement on the Facebook page for the Center for Medical Progress and blasted prosecutors.

“The bogus charges from Planned Parenthood's political cronies are fake news,” the statement said. “We look forward to showing the entire world what is on our yet-unreleased video tapes of Planned Parenthood’s criminal baby body parts enterprise, in vindication of the First Amendment rights of all.”

A representative for Merritt could not immediately be reached for comment.

Becerra said his office would “not tolerate the criminal recording of confidential conversations.”

He added: “The right to privacy is a cornerstone of California’s Constitution, and a right that is foundational in a free democratic society.”

matt.hamilton@latimes.com

Twitter: @MattHjourno