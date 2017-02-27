$20,000 reward offered in fatal drive-by shooting of 8-year-old Pomona boy

A $20,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a shooter who sprayed gunfire at a Pomona home last week, killing an 8-year-old boy.

Jonah Min Hwang and his family were visiting a friend’s home for dinner on Feb. 20 in the 1100 block of West 11th Street when the shooter fired at the residence from the street and drove away, according to the Pomona Police Department.

The family was sitting in the living room when Jonah was struck in the head, officials said.

He was the only person struck by the gunfire, Lt. Eddie Vazquez said. Jonah was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police do not believe the residents have any gang connections, but this is the second time the house has been shot at in the last three weeks, Vazquez said. No one was wounded in the last shooting.

“Detectives continue to follow leads, and believe in a positive outcome for this investigation,” the Police Department said in a statement. “Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance in this case and hope that a reward will convince someone with information to come forward.”

Jonah’s family said they adopted him from an orphanage in Taiwan less than three years ago.

“He had an infectious smile and loved everyone and everything: sports, wrestling with his dad, running, laughing, superheroes.… Jonah was a light and joy in our household and we cannot imagine our family without him," the family said in a statement.

Pomona police asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at (909) 620-2085 or (909) 620-2085 to remain anonymous.

