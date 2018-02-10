Capping years of criticism, Purdue Pharma will stop promoting its opioid drugs to doctors

More than 60,000 people died from drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2016, and there was a fivefold increase in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids — to about 20,000 in 2016 compared with 3,105 in 2013, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The addiction epidemic cost the American economy $504 billion in 2015, the equivalent of 2.8% of the country's gross domestic product that year, according to a report by the Council of Economic Advisers.