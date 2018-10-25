‘SuperFly’ actor and L.A. rapper Kaalan Walker accused of series of sexual assaults

A Los Angeles rapper has been arrested in connection with a series of sexual assaults dating back to 2016, authorities said.
Kaalan Walker, 23, was arrested last month after several women reported that he had sexually assaulted them in separate instances over the last few years, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday. The Valley Village resident was arraigned this week on nine felony sexual assault charges and is being held in lieu of $1-million bail, police said.
The women, all of whom were aspiring models, told police that Walker contacted them through social media on the pretext of being hired for modeling jobs. When they met and were alone, the women said Walker sexually assaulted them.
Walker began his career as a rapper, under the stage name “KR.” He released an EP last year and went on to appear in several films alongside actors such as Halle Berry and Daniel Craig, according to Billboard. Most recently, he played a gang member in the movie “SuperFly,” released in June, which follows a young drug dealer in Atlanta.
In an interview with Billboard, Walker spoke about being raised by a single mother and moving to different areas of Los Angeles throughout his life. Walker said he has battled depression and suicide attempts.
“It’s not all glitz and glamour behind the scenes,” he said.
Anyone with information about this case can call detectives at (818) 374-9500.