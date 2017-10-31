Man with hostage barricades inside classroom at Castle View Elementary in Riverside

A parent has taken a hostage and is barricaded inside Castle View Elementary School in Riverside, police said Tuesday.

School district officials were notified about the situation just after 11:20 a.m., said Riverside Unified spokesman Justin Grayson.

The door to a room is blocked with a man and another person inside, officials said. It was not immediately clear which room the man and hostage were in.

Police are evacuating students from the campus, but are not allowing parents to pick up their children while the area is on lockdown, Grayson said. It was not immediately clear if the man had a weapon.

