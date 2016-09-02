Hillary Clinton's brother-in-law due in Los Angeles County court on DUI charges

Roger Clinton, the half-brother of Bill Clinton, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday on charges that he drove earlier this summer under the influence of alcohol in Redondo Beach.

City prosecutors in Redondo Beach charged Roger Cassidy Clinton with one count each of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08% or more, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records.

The brother-in-law of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is not required to attend the arraignment so long as his attorney is present.

His lawyer, Walter Wiggins, Jr., did not respond to an after-hours request for comment. Wiggins previously told The Daily Breeze that his client will work “amicably with the city prosecutor in an effort to assess the evidence and arrive at a fair resolution of the matter.”

The charges stem from a June 5 incident, when a motorist told police about 7:20 p.m. another driver was heading southbound on Pacific Coast Highway and possibly drunk, police said in a statement.

“The report was he was driving erratically, violating multiple” traffic laws, Redondo Beach police Lt. Joe Hoffman said.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Torrance Boulevard and South Prospect Avenue, Inside the vehicle were Clinton and three other passengers.

Clinton failed a series of field sobriety exams, which typically involve walking a straight line; standing on one leg; and a test in which officers observe how a driver’s eyes move from side to side, according to police.

In preliminary alcohol-content tests at the scene, Clinton’s breath showed readings of 0.230 and 0.237, according to a police report obtained by The Daily Breeze.

When he was taken to the police station, he refused an additional breath and blood chemical test to detect his blood alcohol content – which triggers an automatic one-year suspension of his driver’s license by the Department of Motor Vehicles under a law passed in 1990 to deter drunk driving.

“He was explained the law and chose not to provide chemical testing,” Hoffman said.

Clinton was arrested in 2001 on suspicion of drunk driving in Hermosa Beach but ultimately pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving. Clinton was pardoned for a 1985 cocaine distribution offense by President Clinton before he left office.

