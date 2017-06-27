L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Rubbish fire erupts near downtown L.A. homeless encampment

and Contact Reporters

A rubbish fire that erupted near a homeless encampment in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday morning distracted motorists and passersby before it was extinguished by firefighters.

The fire broke out near the corner of Arcadia and North Spring streets shortly after 10 a.m. and was extinguished by a single Los Angeles Fire Department engine not long afterward, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The corner is an area of downtown L.A. that is heavily traveled by commuters and hosts a number of homeless people.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
83°