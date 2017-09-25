Woman arrested in vandalism of Christopher Columbus statue at San Jose City Hall

A 25-year-old woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of smearing paint across a statue of Christopher Columbus in San Jose’s City Hall. It was the latest backlash against a symbol that many have criticized as an endorsement of genocide and white supremacy.

Gina Darlene Gonzales of San Jose is accused of entering City Hall around 2 p.m. Thursday and using her hands to smear paint across the statue, according to Sgt. Enrique Garcia, a city police spokesman.

Gonzales was detained Friday near the Martin Luther King Library after a security guard who had been working at City Hall recognized her, Garcia said. Police were sent to the scene and identified her from surveillance footage of the vandalism.

The woman was issued a citation for vandalism and released. The department will not make the surveillance footage public because it is evidence linked to the vandalism investigation, Garcia said.

San Jose city officials agreed last week that the statue should be moved out of City Hall, but have not formalized a relocation plan yet, according to the San Jose Mercury News.

The incident comes amid a wider debate about monuments honoring Columbus or Civil War figures like Robert E. Lee, which have led to protests and violence in several cities in the U.S.

A large number of activists contend symbols honoring Columbus effectively endorse the genocide of Native Americans. Several statues of Columbus were also vandalized, and in once case last month in New York City, decapitated.

The rallying cries against Columbus have drawn opposition from Italian American groups, which often see Columbus Day as a celebration of Italian heritage as much, if not more, than a day commemorating his arrival in the Caribbean.

The Los Angeles City Council voted to eliminate Columbus Day from the city’s calendar and replace it with a day honoring indigenous people. Several U.S. cities — including Seattle, Albuquerque and Denver — have approved similar measures.

CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017)

james.queally@latimes.com

Follow @JamesQueallyLAT for crime and police news in California.