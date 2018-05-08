Santa Clarita may join other cities in opposing California's 'sanctuary' law

The Santa Clarita City Council is expected to take up a resolution Tuesday to oppose California's "sanctuary" law and to file a brief in support of the Trump administration's lawsuit against the state.
If the resolution passes, Santa Clarita will become what is believed to be the first city in Los Angeles County to officially oppose Senate Bill 54, which limits cooperation by local law enforcement with federal immigration authorities.
The city would join a handful of municipalities elsewhere in Southern California that have challenged the law since Gov. Jerry Brown signed it last October.
In March, Los Alamitos approved an ordinance claiming exemption from SB 54. That same month Orange County signed on to the federal lawsuit against California over SB 54 and other laws protecting immigrants. Huntington Beach has also sued California in state court.
Two weeks ago, a resolution by San Dimas City Councilman Ryan Vienna to oppose SB 54 failed, though Vienna has personally filed a brief supporting the federal lawsuit.
Now, some in Santa Clarita hope the city will succeed where San Dimas did not.
"I feel very strongly that this whole thing of having a sanctuary state and sanctuary cities is ridiculous," City Councilman Bob Kellar, who initiated discussion on this issue, told the Santa Clarita Valley Signal in March. "We are putting our American citizens at additional risk and there's no question about this — it's costing our state ungodly billions of dollars."
A coalition of local residents and community groups plans to rally outside Santa Clarita City Hall on Tuesday afternoon to protest the vote.
"We're fed up with a tax against our immigrant neighbors and friends and family members, and we're not going to stand for it," said David Barlavi, a Santa Clarita attorney who is organizing efforts against the resolution.
"We don't want City Council leaders to turn our Newhall Pass into the Mexican wall," Barlavi added later.
The resolution will be voted on by Santa Clarita's five-member City Council.
If approved, it would simply state the city's opposition to provisions in SB 54 that conflict with federal law. The law, which went into effect Jan. 1, prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal authorities in many cases when individuals potentially subject to deportation are about to be released from custody.
Santa Clarita's resolution would also direct the city attorney to file a brief in support of the Trump administration's lawsuit against the state of California "if and when appropriate." (A hearing on the administration's request for a preliminary injunction is scheduled for June. The deadline for submitting briefs supporting or opposing the administration was April 6.)
The measure is largely symbolic. Santa Clarita contracts with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department for law enforcement services and is bound by that department's policies, including on immigration.
Still, "symbolic politics is a part of politics," said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs at Cal State Los Angeles.
"This is an opportunity to mobilize the conservative base around the issue that most animates the conservative base, which is immigration," Sonenshein said. "It doesn't mean that the City Council has the power to change anything right now … but it elevates the issue and certainly Republicans see it as an issue that might bring people to the polls."
Santa Clarita is the fourth-largest city in L.A. County, with a population of about 180,000. About 32% identify as Hispanic or Latino, according to 2016 census estimates.
The area voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 general election but elected Republicans in down-ballot congressional and state races.
In this year's midterm elections, Rep. Steve Knight (R-Lancaster), who represents the 25th Congressional District including the Santa Clarita Valley, faces a challenge from four Democrats: Bryan Caforio, Jess Phoenix, Mary Pallant and Katie Hill.
Twitter: @AgrawalNina