Search for missing model leads LAPD to suspected shallow grave

Los Angeles police investigating the disappearance of a young model and aspiring actress are examining a suspected shallow grave in a wildlife area 50 miles north of Sacramento, authorities said Tuesday.
The Nevada County Sheriff's Office, LAPD detectives and anthropologists from Cal State Chico are investigating the site on the banks of Dry Creek in the Spenceville Wildlife Area.
Investigators are trying to determine if the site contains human remains, and if so, whether they can be identified.
Adea Shabani, a 25-year-old Macedonian model, has been missing since late February, when she was last seen in Hollywood. Earlier this month, the LAPD appealed to the public for help in trying to locate the missing woman.
Last week, a man thought to be Shabani's boyfriend shot and killed himself at the end of a car chase.
The man, identified as 33 year-old Christopher Spotz, led police on a chase from Hesperia to Corona on Thursday night in a stolen Toyota Tacoma. At the end of the pursuit, the man fatally shot himself with a handgun, according to police.
KNBC-TV, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the dead man was Shabani's boyfriend.
LAPD spokeswoman Rosario Herrera said Shabani had last been seen in the Tacoma.
Shabani, who friends said had come to L.A. less than two years ago to pursue a career in modeling, was last seen near her home in Hollywood on Feb. 23.
During the pursuit, police thought the vehicle had been connected to a homicide in Los Angeles County, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.
Shabani graduated from high school in Skopje in 2007 and from the American University in Paris in 2010, according to her Facebook profile. Her family has offered a $25,000 reward for information that might help find her.
