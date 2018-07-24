College student home for summer vacation stabs parents in Sherman Oaks, police say

A college student visiting his adoptive family in Sherman Oaks over the summer was taken into police custody early Tuesday after authorities said he stabbed his father and a second man.
The attack occurred before 1 a.m. in the 4600 block of Burnett Avenue, said LAPD spokeswoman Norma Eisenman.
The student’s mother called police and said that her son had stabbed his father and a second man who was also described as his father, Eisenman said. One person suffered cuts to the face, she said.
According to police, the attack occurred during a family argument.
“Whenever something in the home gets so far out of hand where violence is the option, there’s a lot to be concerned about,” said LAPD Lt. Mike Kozak.
One victim was listed in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Eisenman said. The 25-year-old suspect suffered cuts to his hand and was treated at the scene before being taken into custody, she said.
“He did discuss the incident with us and he let us know he was involved with the incident and so there’s no outstanding suspect,” Kozak said.