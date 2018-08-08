Comatose and near death, alleged 'Skid Row Stabber' still awaits retrial — or freedom — in decades-old serial killer case

Lying in a bed inside the jail ward at L.A. County-USC Medical Center, Bobby Joe Maxwell’s head lolled to one side as his sister entered the room.
“Bobby. Bobby,” she cooed softly as his eyes darted left to right, then up. She wasn’t sure if he was reacting to her voice or just making what little, random, motions he could.
The 68-year-old accused serial murderer was prone under a mess of tubes and wires, his wrists and ankles outfitted in braces to prevent bedsores. Maxwell has been comatose since December of last year, when he suffered a massive heart attack.
An obstruction to Maxwell’s feeding tube nearly caused his death on July 4, according to his relatives. Doctors say his condition will never improve, and in a recent court filing, warned that he may have only months to live.
Now physically incapable of standing trial, legal experts and Maxwell’s loved ones are questioning why the district attorney’s office has repeatedly refused to drop its case against a comatose defendant who will likely die long before he could ever face a verdict.
“Why are we spending all this money, time and effort in a case where the defendant is not going to live to see the ruling?” asked Laurie Levenson, a professor at the Loyola Law School and a former federal prosecutor.
An answer could come this week when prosecutors are expected to decide on a request to dismiss charges against Maxwell.
Maxwell has been jailed since 1979, when he was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department and accused of being the “Skid Row Stabber,” a serial killer believed to have claimed the lives of 10 homeless men in downtown L.A.
A jury convicted Maxwell in two of the murders in 1984, during a trial that largely hinged on the testimony of a jailhouse informant who claimed Maxwell confessed to the murders. Those convictions were later thrown out when it was revealed that the informant was part of a network of Los Angeles County jailhouse snitches who had been fabricating confessions in exchange for lighter sentences from prosecutors.
Maxwell’s convictions were overturned by an appellate court in 2010, but an appeal of that decision delayed the case again until 2013, when prosecutors obtained an indictment to bring Maxwell to trial again for five of the murders. He has remained in custody, ineligible for bail as his attorneys and prosecutors argued over reams of discovery documents and evidence that had been destroyed or lost by the LAPD.
The district attorney’s office said it expects to decide on a defense request to dismiss charges at Maxwell’s next court date Friday.
“We are aware of Mr. Maxwell’s medical condition and his latest prognosis was discussed at the last court hearing on July 27,” Deputy Dist. Atty. Robert Grace, head of the district attorney’s post-conviction review unit, said in a statement.
Maxwell nearly died while the district attorney’s office was debating his case.
His sister, Rosie Harmon, said she was awoken by the sound of her phone ringing July 4. A nurse on the other end of the line said her brother’s heart had stopped. Doctors managed to resuscitate him, but the episode only deepened her anger over her brother’s legal situation.
“Why are they still holding onto something?” she asked. “They know he’s not able to get out the bed. He can’t go nowhere.”
In a letter sent to Superior Court Judge Larry Fidler, who is presiding over the case, the jail ward’s chief physician confirmed Maxwell’s health would not improve, and warned he could die before the end of the year.
“The patient is not able to perform any activities of daily living. He is not expected to regain consciousness. He will continue to require mechanical ventilation in the foreseeable future,” Nickolay Teophilov, the chief physician for correctional health services, wrote in the letter. “He will not be able to participate in the legal proceedings. His prognosis is grave. His life expectancy is shorter than six months.”
When first questioned about its refusal to drop Maxwell’s case in April, the district attorney’s office expressed concern about Maxwell’s need for round-the-clock medical care. Maxwell could be discharged from the jail ward if he is no longer in police custody.
But in a court filing made public in July, the chief executive officer of L.A. County-USC Medical Center, Jose Orozco, promised that Maxwell would not be “denied or otherwise left without medically necessary care” unless his condition improved.
The recent actions of the district attorney’s office are the latest in what Maxwell’s relatives and lawyers see as a series of missteps that led to his wrongful arrest and conviction.
Maxwell was the third person arrested in connection with the killings, but the only one to stand trial. Legal experts and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals were skeptical of the LAPD’s investigation of the case, questioning the strength of the evidence collected against Maxwell.
The only physical evidence tying Maxwell to the murders was a palm print on a bench near one of the murder scenes, according to police and court records. Maxwell was carrying a knife that was consistent with wounds suffered by some victims of the “Stabber,” but police could not conclusively link it to the slayings. Witnesses who described a suspect walking away from some of the murder scenes could not identify Maxwell at trial either, records show.
“The evidence that they relied on, it wasn’t just weak, it was ridiculous,” said Verna Wefald, who represented Maxwell during the appeals process. “It’s simply a refusal to admit that they did something wrong. At this point, the worst has already happened … what is the point of refusing to drop the charges?”
In vacating Maxwell’s conviction in 2010, the appellate court found that the informant who testified at his original trial had lied on the stand and was unreliable. The court described the remaining evidence against Maxwell as “circumstantial.”
At the time of the original trial, even the district attorney’s office noted the case against Maxwell was “weak from an evidential standpoint,” according to the 41-page decision issued by the 9th Circuit.
Maxwell’s attorneys, Fred Alschuler and Pierpont Ladley, have repeatedly accused the district attorney’s office and LAPD of misconduct in their handling of the case. Their claims have ranged from an allegation that the LAPD “disappeared” the real killer to more recent accusations that prosecutors failed to turn over thousands of relevant documents during discovery, an issue that had frozen the court case for years before Maxwell suffered his heart attack.
Capt. Billy Hayes, who leads the LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division, said earlier this year that he still believed Maxwell was responsible for all 10 murders.
On the discovery documents, Hayes said investigators likely destroyed evidence in cases where a death penalty verdict had not been reached, or if the appeals process had been exhausted. In Maxwell's case, physical evidence was destroyed in the three murders he was acquitted of. Some evidence in one of the two slayings he was convicted of was also destroyed.
Legal experts believe the defense might be hurting its own cause by attacking the conduct of police and prosecutors.
“Nobody wants to back down from this fight because, on principle grounds, there seems to be so much at stake, even if the reality is it won’t really affect Mr. Maxwell himself,” Levenson said. “Ironically, the fiercer their attack, the less likely they are to get their compassionate release.”
It is doubtful the defense could win its motions seeking dismissal based on prosecutorial misconduct or discovery violations before the end of the year, she said. The only other option, Levenson said, would be for a judge to intervene.
“Situations like this are rare, and the way the system works is one depends on the prosecutor to use their discretion,” she said.
A court spokeswoman said Fidler could not comment on an active case.
The battle between Maxwell’s attorneys and the district attorney’s office may only be in search of a moral victory: Even if prosecutors drop their case, Maxwell is unlikely to ever leave his hospital bed. If the case continues, Maxwell will almost certainly die before a jury trial is completed.
But Harmon thinks its critically important that her brother die a free man, rather than an accused serial killer.
Even if he doesn’t know it.
“This man is in his bed. The doctor said he wasn’t coming back to us,” she said. “Clear his name. Let him go peaceful.”