Suge Knight's courtroom persona belied his longtime image as a feared enforcer

Often Knight came to court with the same request: I want a new attorney. He hired and fired more than a dozen, including two men — Fletcher and Thaddeus Culpepper — now facing criminal charges of their own. Both attorneys have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy charges stemming from what prosecutors say was an attempt to bribe witnesses in exchange for helpful testimony in the aging mogul’s case. Knight — who filed for bankruptcy in 2006 — ultimately faced the most serious criminal charge of his life with a court-appointed attorney.