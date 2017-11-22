Thanksgiving will come with a side of record-breaking heat

Those turkeys won’t be the only animals roasting on Thanksgiving Day.

Mother Nature will be serving up one of the hottest Thanksgivings on record in Southern California, with potentially record-breaking temperatures 25 degrees above normal, according to forecasters.

A high of 90 degrees is predicted in downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, said Joe Sirard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

The record high for Thanksgiving Day in downtown is 90 degrees, set on Nov. 26, 1903, he said.

The hot and dry conditions stem from an upper-level ridge of high pressure hovering over the area. That’s causing desert air from the northeast to flow toward the Southern California coast, Sirard said.

Luckily, for firefighters who will be on high alert with the high temperatures, strong winds that typically trigger red flag warnings are not expected, he said.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the hottest days of the week. Forecasters predicted temperatures in the high 80s and mid-90s throughout the Los Angeles area.

The average temperature this time of the year is about 71 degrees, Sirard said.

The west San Fernando Valley will probably be the hottest area in the Los Angeles region to celebrate Turkey Day, Sirard said.

A high of 93 is forecast for Woodland Hills on Thursday, one degree above the record set in 1995, according to the weather service. That’s higher than the Palm Springs predicted high of 92 degrees.

Burbank could reach 91 degrees, beating the previous record of 86 in 1950. Long Beach is expected to top out at 89 degrees; the record high was 85 in 1990.

The high at Santa Barbara Airport is forecast to be a relatively cool 83 degrees.

There will be little relief overnight. The valleys and coastal slopes will see nighttime temperatures in the 60s to near 80 degrees.

Heat records are also set to fall on Thursday in San Diego and Riverside counties.

El Cajon is forecast to hit 94 degrees Thursday, smashing a previous high of 86 set in 1995. Chula Vista could top out at 90 degrees, beating a record of 87 in 1924. Riverside will peak at 92; the current record is 91 degrees in 1995.

The high-pressure ridge is predicted to weaken over the weekend, and near-normal temperatures should return by Monday, Sirard said.

“If you’re going to be out and about during midday hours, wear sunscreen,” he said. “There will be lots of sunshine. Stay hydrated. It’s going to be very dry.”

Southern California, he added, is far enough south in latitude that people can still get sunburned this late in the year.

