State strips ex-USC medical school dean of license, citing 'an appalling lack of judgment'

Deputy Atty. Gen. Rebecca Smith argued at the hearing that Puliafito cared only about himself and recounted the chaos of Puliafito’s last few years, placing the blame at his feet as images of the ex-dean consuming drugs were projected onto a white screen for the judge to see. He provided drugs to a young prostitute, Sarah Warren, and her underage brother, and misled authorities about her Warren’s condition and history of drug use when the woman overdosed in his Pasadena hotel room, she argued.