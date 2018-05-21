5 women sue USC, alleging they were victimized by campus gynecologist

One woman alleged Dr. George Tyndall forced his entire ungloved hand into her vagina during an appointment in 2003 while making "vulgar" remarks about her genitalia, according to one of two lawsuits filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court. Another said Tyndall groped her breasts in a 2008 visit and that later he falsely told her she "likely had AIDS," according to the same lawsuit. A third woman alleged the doctor grazed his ungloved fingers over her nude body and leered at her during a purported skin exam, the lawsuit states.