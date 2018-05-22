Faculty members call for USC president to step down: 'He has lost the moral authority to lead'

Two hundred USC professors on Tuesday demanded the resignation of university President C. L. Max Nikias, saying he had "lost the moral authority to lead" in the wake of revelations that a campus gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of misconduct.
In a letter to USC's Board of Trustees, the faculty members wrote that they had come together to "express our outrage and disappointment over the mounting evidence of President Nikias' failure to protect our students, our staff, and our colleagues from repeated and pervasive sexual harassment and misconduct."
"We call upon President Nikias to step aside, and upon the Board of Trustees to restore moral leadership to the university," they wrote.
About an hour after faculty sent the letter, board chairman John Mork released a statement saying that while trustees were "troubled by the distressing reports" about the campus doctor, jhe and others on its executive committee "strongly support" Nikias.
"The executive committee of the board has full confidence in President Nikias' leadership, ethics, and values and is certain that he will successfully guide our community forward," wrote Mork, a Colorado energy mogul who graduated from USC.
Nikias also sent the campus community a 20-page "action plan" Tuesday that he said was prepared at the request of trustees.
There have been calls for Nikias' ouster on social media and in an online petition circulated by alumni since The Times last week detailed USC's handling of Dr. George Tyndall. But Tuesday's letter marks a rare display of public criticism from some of the university's most highly respected faculty members.
Those signing the letter represent 14 different schools within the university and include some of USC's most prominent academics — former deans, department chairs and distinguished professors.
Ariela Gross, a nationally known expert in race and slavery who holds the title of John B. and Alice R. Sharp Professor of Law and History, helped draft the letter and described it in an interview as "a there's-no-turning-back, regime-change letter."
She and several law school colleagues began circulating it to tenured professors Sunday and had little trouble getting signatures, she said.
"There's a deep well of frustration across the university that the university has lost its way. It is harming our students and it is harming our reputation," said Gross, who has taught at USC for 22 years.
The effect the letter will have on trustees is not clear.
The 59 voting members of the board are an elite group that includes billionaire tycoons, Hollywood power players and philanthropists. They have strongly backed Nikias, who has served as university president since 2010 and overseen a major expansion of the university as well as an aggressive fundraising effort.
None of the trustees have publicly commented on how Tyndall's case was handled.
In letters to the public community, Nikias has apologized to women hurt by Tyndall, the only full-time gynecologist at the student health clinic from 1989 until 2016. Nikias said he, too, is struggling to understand how the doctor was allowed to continue treating patients.
Tyndall was the subject of numerous complaints from students and staff beginning in the 1990s, according to former patients and clinic staffers interviewed by The Times. He was removed from the clinic only after a frustrated nurse reported him to the rape crisis center in 2016.
An internal university investigation last year concluded that his pelvic exams were outside the scope of current medical practice and amounted to sexual harassment of students. Campus administrators told The Times they believe the physician had for years been making sexual comments and touching patients inappropriately during the exams.
The university struck a secret deal with Tyndall that allowed him to resign with a financial payout. USC did not report him to the medical board at the time, a decision Nikias and other school leaders have called a mistake.
Tyndall, 71, has denied wrongdoing. In recent interviews with The Times, the physician defended his medical exams as thorough and appropriate, and said some of his comments to patients were misinterpreted.
Six women filed lawsuits against USC on Monday, accusing the school of failing to protect them from a physician one plaintiff called "a serial sexual predator."
In their letter, the faculty members said that USC's "conduct is as much at issue in this case as the physician's."
In interviews, some professors said they regarded the Tyndall matter as only the latest in a string of scandals that undermined their faith in Nikias.
The Times reported last year that Carmen Puliafito, a prolific fundraiser Nikias helped select as dean of the medical school, used methamphetamine and other drugs while overseeing the school and treating patients. His successor, Rohit Varma, was forced out after the newspaper discovered USC had settled a sexual harassment claim against him by a female researcher.
"We have this recurrence of faulty decisions," said Dan Simon, Richard L. and Maria B. Crutcher Professor of Law and Psychology. "It must be a function of the institutional culture — the institutional norms of reporting, of openness, of admitting error."
K.C. Cole, a professor at the Annenberg School of Journalism, said, "There is a sense of corruption that plagues USC that is just unbearable."
Nicholas Warner, a professor of physics, astronomy and mathematics, said he "thought long and hard" but decided to sign the letter.
"One of the advantages of tenure is you can stand up and say things you believe to be true," he said. "With that privilege comes a responsibility to say things that are true. We need to use it when it really matters."
USC Provost Michael Quick issued a letter Monday morning apologizing to Tyndall's patients and rebutting the notion that top administrators chose to ignore complaints by patients and staff.
"It is true that our system failed, but it is important that you know that this claim of a cover-up is patently false," Quick wrote in a letter. "We would never knowingly put students in harm's way."
Quick added that "settlements never sound appropriate," but given USC's size and complexity, "it is often the most expedient way to remove someone from the university."
The provost said that the university's senior leadership did not learn about the complaints against Tyndall until 2017. He acknowledged receiving many angry emails and calls from faculty and staff who felt betrayed by the university leaders' response to Tyndall.
"It is up to us to earn back that trust," the provost wrote. "For some of you that will take a lot; I am sure for some it is likely irreparable."
Times staff writer Paul Pringle contributed to this report.
