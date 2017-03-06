Your guide to the 2017 Los Angeles general election

Angelenos go to the polls Tuesday in a string of elections that could have major consequences for the city. Mayor Eric Garcetti is up for reelection, and even with some challengers, he’s expected to win easily. But down the ballot are some seriously competitive contests for the City Council and school board — not to mention high-profile ballot initiatives. Here’s a roundup of The Times’ coverage of these races.

Large-scale developments such as the Metropolis in downtown L.A. are part of the Measure S debate. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

MEASURE S

The slow-growth measure could dramatically reduce high-density construction in certain parts of Los Angeles and radically rework development patterns across the city.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is facing 10 lesser-known rivals in his bid for reelection. Nick Ut / Associated Press

MAYOR’S RACE

A homeless person huddles under blankets in Venice Beach, which is part of District 11. Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Time

CITY COUNCIL

Students arrive for classes at the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies in 2015. Al Seib / Los Angeles Times

L.A. SCHOOLS

For several years, charter school advocates and teacher union forces have been battling for influence on the L.A. school board. This election could tip the balance of power to charter supporters.

