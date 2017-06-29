Firefighters battle wildfires in Malibu and Calabasas; Topanga Canyon Boulevard closed

Firefighters were responding to two brush fires in the mountains west of Los Angeles: a large wildfire in Calabasas and a blaze in the Malibu that was threatening some homes.

The Topanga fire was reported near Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Pacific Coast Highway. The California Highway Patrol said northbound Topanga Canyon Boulevard was closed.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said that about 20 to 25 acres had burned and that firefighters were moving to protect homes in the Malibu area.

Officials warned lanes of Pacific Coast Highway might be closed.

Several miles away in Calabasas, firefighters were trying to control a fire that quickly swelled to 30 to 50 acres.

Located near Malibu Canyon and Mulholland Drive in Calabasas, the so-called Stokes fire was reported about 3 p.m. and grew in the remote area with moderate winds.

By 4:30 p.m., more than 220 firefighters had stopped the forward progress of the flames, according to the L.A. County Fire Department.

UPDATES:

4:30 p.m.: This article was updated with details on a fire in Calabasas.

This article was originally published at 3:50 p.m.