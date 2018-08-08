The Mendocino Complex is California's biggest fire ever, but residents know it could have been much worse

“We’re going to have some meetings about it, because there are reasons and there are things you can do to mitigate what’s happening,” Trump said, offering thoughts and prayers to the families who have lost loved ones and praising firefighters. “I’ve been watching them go into areas where very few people would go. And some of them don’t come out alive. They’re risking their lives … so they can save our lives. My administration will do everything in our power to protect those in harm’s way.”