Next storm could be strongest in 7 years; flooding, mudslides, 'crippling' snow feared

The National Weather Service is warning that the storm that will hit Southern California late Saturday could be the strongest since 2010, with Los Angeles County coastal and valley areas getting from 2 to 4 inches of rain and the foothills up to 6 inches.

The storm is also expected to hit the Sierra Nevada hard. The weather service warned of “crippling snow amounts on top of existing snow cover,” warned residents to stock up on food, water and make sure firewood is available, and “essentially prepare for being stranded at home for multiple days.” Power outages are likely and mature trees will probably fall. It’s possible that residents could endure multiple-day power outages, failures of carports and decks, and avalanches.

The forecast is heightening concerns about mudslides and flooding across the state. Another powerful storm that hit California on Friday caused numerous road closures and mudsides in areas burned by recent fires, including a major incident in Goleta that destroyed cabins, cars and forced rescues.

The storm is expected to enter the region as early as late Saturday night, and peak on Sunday, with thunderstorms possible and continuing into Monday.

The storm is expected to be unusually intense, driven by the jet stream.

Officials warned of dangerous driving conditions in the mountains, possibly affecting the Grapevine grade of the 5 Freeway in Kern County on Sunday night into Monday.

Rainfall could fall at rates of between 1 to 1.5 inches per hour, and forecasters expect to issue a flash flood watch.

Friday’s bad weather scuttled former President Obama’s travel plans. He and his family left Washington after Donald Trump’s inauguration and planned to land at Palm Springs International Airport. But after at least two aborted tries, that landing was scrapped due to poor weather conditions. His plane ended up landing at March Air Reserve Base near Riverside.

In the San Fernando Valley, firefighters rescued five homeless people in the Sepulveda Basin after their encampment was hit by flooding. Mudflows also hit Duarte.

So far, California is on pace for its wettest year on record after six years of drought, according to the Department of Water Resources. Months of above-average rainfall have only accelerated in January, with three consecutive weeks of rain from the Sacramento Valley to the Los Angeles Basin with only days of clear skies in between.

The storms have built up the snowpack for the whole Sierra Nevada, with the southern third of the range at nearly 200% of average for this time of year. The state’s biggest reservoirs are brimming and more rain is on the way, forecasters say.

