Coroner's officials identify man shot and killed by deputies in Pico Rivera

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office on Monday identified a man who was shot and killed during a confrontation with deputies in Pico Rivera.

Zhonghua Li, 48, of Pico Rivera was fatally shot when he refused to follow orders and approached two deputies with a sharp object, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The deputy-involved shooting happened about 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Greenglade Avenue when deputies responded to a call about a 50-year-old man with mental health problems who was allegedly attacking family members with scissors, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Two deputies arrived on the scene and saw the man in the street. Authorities said he refused orders to drop “a sharp-bladed object” in his right hand and aggressively approached the deputies.

One deputy fired a stun bag at the suspect, hitting him in the torso. But the suspect continued to approach, and the deputies shot him, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Li was pronounced dead at the scene, where the sharp object was recovered.

The shooting remains under investigation.

