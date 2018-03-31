Two killed when small plane crashes in Santa Paula

Two people aboard a small plane were killed Saturday afternoon when the aircraft crashed in Santa Paula, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Firefighters responded about 2:20 p.m. to reports of a small plane that had crashed into a storage container at 17899 South Mountain Road, not far from the Santa Clara River, said Ventura County Fire Capt. Steve Swindle.
“There was a fire associated with it, but the Santa Paula Fire Department was able to put it out and it did not extend anywhere,” Swindle said.
Two elderly men aboard the plane were taken to hospitals where they were pronounced dead, he said.
Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration, said the federal agency and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
